Miley Cyrus announces-live-with Anitta and her fans are celebrating





Because of the pandemic of coronaviruses, many of the artists have been working hard to produce content for the fans, for the period of the quarantine.



Miley Cyrus, for example, you are using your profile on Instagram to make the lives of Monday through Friday, and is always participating in a very special way.





Demi Lovato, Emily Osment, and Paris Hilton are among the famous who have passed through there, and on Wednesday (1), the singer has surprised us by announcing the participation of the brazilian Anitta.



In addition to the powerful, to live for the day and will also feature Diplo, Zoe Kravits, and Ashley Longshore.



In the comments to the publication of the international star, with fans of Anitta cheered up with the news.



“My God, Anitta!”, he said a user, very surprised. “in the Anitta conquered the world. That is pride, and we celebrate each other’s follower.















