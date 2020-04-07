Millie Bobby Brown has said that the ‘obsession’ by Hannah Montana helped him in his career – 31/03/2020

Work on behalf of the new coronavirusesthe singer and actress Miley Cyrus, which served as the main protagonist of the series Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel, made a video call with your friends. famous on Instagram. Among them were Millie Bobby Brown, the actress is 16-years old in the series, Stranger Things.

During the conversation, the girl guaranteed to be a fan of Hannah Montana, it is important for your professional development. It showed in the Music that he learned how to speak with an american accent because of it and she said, ‘I’m surprised that you don’t have an accent-country -‘ laughing.

Then Millie moved on to the cell phone, and he said: “Recently, I came across a video of me wearing the hat of a cowboy. I was to learn the ‘Hoedown Throwdown’, I knew all of the moves of the dance.”

“Well, then, now thinking about it, I was obsessed, I wanted to our work,” he laughs. The young man then explained that he didn’t know how, but I want to be like Hannah Montana and it began to look to the work of the actress in a different way.