New photos with Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh

Marvel Studios has decided to postpone the premiere of Black Widow but, not everything are bad news about this movie, have also submitted two new pictures in which we see Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh.

In this thriller of spies, action-packed Natasha Romanoff, alias Black Widow, is facing the darkest chapters of its history, when a dangerous conspiracy related to his past. Pursued by a force who will stop at nothing to do away with her, Natasha has to deal with his history as a spy and the wake of relationships destroyed that left behind a lot prior to becoming an Avenger.

In this new adventure, Scarlett Johansson takes up the role of Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh plays Yelena Belova, David Harbour embodies Alexei Shostakov/The Red guard and Rachel Weisz is Melina Vostokoff.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Present, we are in the first film of the Fourth Phase of the Universe Film Marvel and will arrive in cinemas on November 6 of this year, when it was originally planned that was premiered on the 30th of April.

