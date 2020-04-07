Oh CONTROVERSY! Look at what he said Kourtney Kardashian on stretch marks: they Are completely…

“We all have. Stretch marks are completely natural, he said bluntly the eldest of the Kardashian. There is nothing we can do to get rid of them completely, so that we have decided to accept them!”, he added in his statement.

Kourtney Kardashian has become to make clear that they do not have problems by how you look without makeup. In a recent interview with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, he reflected on what it meant by the stretch marks. His followers applauded his words.

This is not the first time, that the entrepreneur be sincere about the issues that most of the celebrities do not dare to talk openly.

Even, Kourtney has been chosen to be on the cover of Health magazine, thanks to her way of understanding beauty, which has become a symbol for many women.

In this sense, the protagonist of Kourtney & Kim Take New York has shown that unlike other personalities not afraid to show their stretch marks.

“I love my white lines,” he said the first daughter of the clan Kardashian-Jenner. Your concept has been accepted among his followers.

In the face of these statements, the model of 40 years received positive comments as: “it Is spectacular, and the fact that you show as you really are I will follow you”. Kourtney continues to be an essential part of the series that led to her and her sisters to stardom, but always from a role more sincere than the rest.