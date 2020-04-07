Party-goers from Florida’s tie with Trump, as in the ‘bigger fools’ to the hiv pandemic





The students, who have defied the warnings of the coronavirus, and they continued to celebrate on the beaches of Florida during spring break and have earned the title of the american “bigger fools” in the year of a new appointment – setting, with the president as Donald Trump.

The beaches are packed and the clubs packed along the famous Miami Beach, which is a lot later than most of the americans have adopted social distancing, caused shock and outrage in the past month.

The girls have been reprimanded, even for Trump, the management of the pandemic has been criticized for delays in testing, and promise to re-open the country up to the Passover, taken in a hurry.

The annual study recently released by a media consultant from the United States to be in charge of marking the day of the lie, it was concluded that the american public was dissatisfied with both of them.

Of the more than one thousand americans are heard in phone calls to random between the 25th and the 27th of march, 51% agreed that Trump has acted foolishly in the past year, while 50 percent said the same about the crowds of the city.

Jeff Barge, the organizer of the survey, has stated that it is a “push” of statistics, within the margin of error for the survey.

The query was done “just for the fun of it,” he added.

Many other politicians have appeared on the list, including Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, and Rand Paul – an outspoken critic of the emergency expenses with the coronavirus, who became the first senator of the united states to test positive for the disease.

The ex-Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced for the rape, stayed in third place, just ahead of fellow rapper Kanye West and actor Jussie captain smollett.

The star criticised the movie, “Cats,” received a rating of 22% is silly. “Of course, the rest of you have not seen the movie,” said Barge.

The winners of the previous research carried out previously, from 1998 to 2007, and was conducted by the Opinion Research Corporation have included Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, and Bill Clinton.