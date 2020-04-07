Pepe Aguilar live in the exclusive area of US; it is a neighbour of Kim Kardashian

Digital Millennium

The singer Pepe Aguilar, who few weeks ago became a trend on Twitter to show your passion for the soccer team Americaparticipated in the programme of YouTube The Scorpion Goldwhere was mesmerizing to his followers to tell that you live in an area with million-dollar, in which it is a neighbour of Kim Kardashian and a member of Kiss.

Pepe Aguilar gave a tour to the Scorpion Gold by one of the towns of California, the united States, where there are the mansions of the celebrities. This is Calabasas site, where the interpreter of “women like you” have a residence.

“We’re on my block to show you the house The Weeknd and Kayne West and Kim Kardashian” he told Pepe Aguilar at Scorpion Gold.

When you arrive at the home of his neighbor The Weeknd: “You have a security inside of this property that is also full of security (…) has a booth inside for anyone to bother because, can I tell you something? Here the paparazzi are worse than the ticks,” said the singer.

When they passed by a mansion, white color Pepe Aguilar he commented to the Scorpion Gold who belonged to that residence: “The richest of the colony are the Kiss family, who have many cars. That house cost like 40 million,” he said.

Once they arrived at the house of his neighbor Kim KardashianPepe Aguilar talked about how peculiar were: “The last time we touched the fire, Kim and Kanye brought about firefighting, did you know that there is firefighting,” he said.

