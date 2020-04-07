Persons who have already been infected by the new coronavirus | News | Newspaper jornal de Angola

The story

The Prime Minister, and Boris Johnson (55 years old), and the british singer, Marianne Faithfull, aged 73, joined the list of personalities from politics, the arts and sport, infected by the new coronavirus, which is in four days, and resulted in the death of a singer of american jazz Ellis Marsalis.





The british prime Minister, and Boris Johnson, remains hospitalized in a hospital in London

Angop is a compendium of individuals who have been infected with hiv, with one recovered and the other died. The icon of the 1960s, Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized in London after testing positive for the new coronavirus, said Saturday his agency, according to which the state is stable, and responds well to the treatment.

On Wednesday, Ellis Marsalis, the patriarch of the family, of the great names in jazz, died as a result of the Covid-19, at 85 years of age.

You also have died of the disease on the 24th of March, a saxophone player from cameroon, Manu Dibango, 86-year-old, and the story of afrojazz and play, with american Terrence Mcnally, at 81 years of age.

The tenor español Plácido Domingo, 79 years old, had left on the 30th of March, in the hospital, in the mexican where he was admitted to the hospital due to an illness. The ex-film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to prison for assault, and rape or sexual assault, it is a carrier of the virus, according to the american press. The american actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, have been the first celebrity in Hollywood to be infected with. On the 16th of March, received him from the hospital to the australian, where they were cared for.

The british actor Idris Elba announced on the 16th of March, I tested positive, and then, five days later, the young singer of the canadian Lenni-Kim. The French singers Patrick Bruel and CharlElie Couture, was announced last Thursday it has been recovered. Among policy-makers, the first british prime Minister, and Boris Johnson,, he was the first head of Government to contract the disease, and, by Sunday, it had to be admitted to the hospital.

The heir to the british crown, prince Charles, 71 years old, and the prince Albert II, head of State of Monaco, has tested positive and completed her quarantine with no problem. It also contracted the virus, the vice-president of the Government of spain, Carmen Calvo, who had been the high, and Centrally By the wife of the head of the Government, and Pedro Sanchez.

The negotiator-in-chief of the European Union the Brexit, Michel Barnier, 69-year-old, she announced that she had infection on the 19th of March. The former President of Congo, mr. Jacques Joachim Yhombi Opango, died on Monday in France, at the age of 81 years, and the ex-prime minister and a key figure in the right of the French, Patrick Devedjian, on the morning of the 29th of March, both the victims of the Covid-19. In Israel, the minister of Health, Yaakov Litzman, also tested positive last Thursday, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the start of a quaren-

The prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, his wife also tested positive, it is cut off from the 13th of March. The former President of finland and winner of the Nobel Peace prize laureate Martti Ahtisaari, is 82 years old, is a holder of the new coronavirus. A militant environmentalist, the Swedish Greta Thunberg stated that it might be infected and placed in quarantine.

In the world of sports, the former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz, and died on the 21st of March,

three days after he was admitted to the hospital because of the disease.

The players of the Juventus side that tested positive, among whom the French of Blaise Matuidi and the argentina striker Paulo Dybala. The former defender of ac Milan, Paolo Maldini and his son, Daniel, a striker from the same club, has also been affected.

In England, the manager of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, has cured herself of the disease. The former goalkeeper of the national team Rüstü Reçber has been admitted to the hospital on the 28th of March, and it was also infected with Fatih Terim, coach of Galatasaray. At least 15 players in the NBA have contracted the new coronavirus, including the star of the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Garnett.

The more than 60-thousand people dead

A pandemic of a new coronavirus, killed, Sunday, at the least 65.272 people all over the world since its creation in December in China, according to an evaluation made by the agency France-presse, from official sources.

Most of the 1.206.480 cases were officially diagnosed in over 190 countries and territories, from the beginning of the pandemic. This is the number of infected persons, however, reflect only a fraction of the actual number of contamination with a large number of countries are testing at the moment only in those cases which require hospital care. Among these cases, at least 233.300 the people that are now considered to be cured.

Italy, which has recorded its first death linked to the coronavirus at the end of February, is the most affected country by number of deaths, with the 15.362 in 124.632 cases. In the meantime 20.996 people that are considered to be treated by the Italian authorities. After Italy, the countries most affected are Spain, with a 12.418 number to 130.759 case, the United States, with a 8.503 death 312.245 cases), France (7.560 death 89.953 cases), and the United Kingdom, with a 4.313 death 41.903 of the cases).

The chinese university of hong kong not to mention one of the territories of Hong Kong and Macau), where the epidemic began at the end of December, amounting to a total of 81.669 the case of (30, new Saturday, and Sunday), including 3.329 death (3 new ones), and 76.964 healing.

The US, with almost three times the number of victims in China

In a number of cases, in which the United States is the country most affected, with a 312.245 contaminants, officially registered, including 8.503 death, and 15.021 people are healed of their diseases. Europe rose on Sunday through to 15: 00 hours (local time in Angola), for a total of 47.093 victims 642.330 case, the United States and Canada, a total of 8,747 deaths (for 326.117 cases), Asia, europe, 4.172 death to 117.571 of the cases), the Middle East, 3.779 death-to-74.670 of cases), Latin America and the Caribbean, 1.052 death for 30.539 cases), Africa in 388 deaths (for 8.578 cases) and Oceania to the 41 deaths (to 6,675 cases).

This review is carried out by using the data obtained from the office of the AFP, together with the national competent authorities, and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).