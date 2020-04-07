Quibi, the new streaming brings you original content from the biggest stars

Prior to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, and the discourse of Quibi is simple: short videos are produced by well-known people in order to be watched on your phone while on the road. Each image would have a maximum of 10 minutes, and the format that would be specifically designed to be viewed on a mobile device.

Right now, the majority of the people are in social isolation and are not on the road, the company is looking for a message more generic.

You have a few minutes to spare? It’s everything you need to entertain, inform, and inspire. Starting in April, the Quibi will display the new contents of the leading artists of our time. Be prepared to make anything unique with a story of amazing streamed directly to your phone. The critical journal of the program, in-depth interviews, the next chapter is always waiting in the wings.

A more detailed description that is disclosed by the company

Quibi is the first entertainment platform that was developed specifically for the phone, and it displays original content that is produced by the biggest stars and creators of the world. The new episodes will be made available on a daily basis and all have a ten-minute-or-less. […]

Every day, Quibi will release 25 episodes – They all add up to more than three hours of new content, the original and premium-quality products every day […]

In the catalogue of programmes on the Quibi includes the health care they need in the starring by Sophie Turner, the Most Dangerous Game, starring Liam Hemswhorth and Cristhoph Waltz, Punk’d, presented by, Chance the Rapper, Thanks a Million to Jennifer Lopez’s, Chrissy”s Court, it features Chrissy Teigen, Murder mystery, thriller, House, Flip, Around the World, produced by BBC News for The video Replay, produced by ESPN deportes, and more […]

In the first of the year, Quibi will provide 175 new and original 8500 with short video clips. They are all made by the big names in the entertainment of the winners of the academy awards, such as Peter Farrelly, Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, the directors of the super-famous like Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, and Catherine Hardwicke, and stars such as Demi Lovato, Will Smith, Laura Dern, Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks, Zac Efron, Bill Murray, Idris Elba, Anna Kendrick, Joe Jonas, Kendall Jenner, Don Cheadle and more […]

Quibi has three categories of contents:

1. Movies are in parts: the Major stories that are told in chapters, with a duration of 7 to 10 minutes. The Quibi is a building of more than 30 shows this year have been kidnapped by the biggest name in the world.

2. Documentaries and spontaneous, This is the category for documentary films, videos about food, travel, animals, cars, buildings, music, sports, comedy, entertainment, and more.

3. The essential of the day: This will display all the news, daily videos, with short 5 to 6 minutes, so you’ll be able to keep up-to-date to you briefly about the weather, news, sports, and anything else that might be of interest. The Quibi has teamed up with some of the most trusted names for information, news, and entertainment to provide you with everything you need to know – and it doesn’t matter.

The big question, however, is to be stuck in the house on the recommendation of the lonely, will be charged $4.99 per month plan, with advertisements, or $7,99 per month on tv with no commercials.