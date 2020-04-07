Rolling Stone’s New film for Disney, the Two Brothers have an Easter egg in Harry Potter

Onward or Dtwo Brothers: A Fantastic Journey – the new film from the Disneypresented in a An Easter eggon Neville Longbottoncharacter of the In The Harry Potter Series. It went unnoticed until the Screen Rant point to the picture.

The scene is only a flash, when the actors are in a ‘pit stop’ at a gas station in the window of the convenience store, there is a bumper sticker written, “Longbottom” first and last character, with a deep red – like the half-blood prince.

For a more unusual at that time – which, of course, the film’s Disney Pixar they make references to other productions in the studio, and In The Harry Potter Series it is Warner bros. “it does make sense. After all, one of the world’s The Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journey it’s the whole system. There are so many creatures of fantasy and plenty of magic – as well as in the history of the And J. K. Rowling.

The Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journey this is the prrimeiro of the original Disney Pixar ever since Toy Story 4 (2019), and tells the story of the brothers of the elves, Ian (Tom Hollandand Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt). To mark the anniversary of a 16 year old, Ian, gets the mother of a magical item with the power to revive again during the day, the deceased father of the children. But, magic is hard, and it all goes wrong: only the lower half show up. The two of them, so they travel the world looking for how to get the rest of it.

