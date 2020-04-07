Scarlett Johansson and other beautiful prizes

Various actresses such as Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron and Jennifer Aniston surprised not only the audience at the ceremony Awards of the Union of Actors of 2020 (SAG, for its acronym in English), but also in social networks, as users were sharing images of the stars.

The most loved both the spectators as to the netizens was Scarlett Johansson, who came from the hand of Colin Jost gown with a metallic color that also included a plunging neckline that made the u.s. look more sexy.



However also in the back had a plunging neckline that his step left anodadados to those who were behind it as its also stopped to see the view of others your tattoo of some roses and a cute animal.



It was Jennifer Aniston who also stole glances, sighs, and compliments on social networks due to their passage through the red carpet of the awards of the Union of Actors.

The star that catapulted his career due to his work on the series “Friends” wore a white dress that, despite looking comfortable and relaxed, also allowed to see its spectacular and enviable figure.



Charlize Theron wore elegant with a black skirt and a blouse with many shiny. In the hair also wore a series of bright half of the head and ears earrings with diamonds combined with your eyes.



Another actress who stunned at the awards SAG 2020 was Reese Witherspoonwho , aside from her beautiful smile that has charmed thousands in his films as “Legally Blonde”, wore a dress of dark set with an opening that he took the opportunity to show off your leg.



Renee Zellweger it was another of the famous who stole the glances of the camera to their way down the red carpet with a dress that not only fit their curves and let the famous look of her legs, but of a blue color that served to make his eyes’t mean to get crowned your dress of the night.



