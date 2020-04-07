Scarlett Johansson caused a stir in networking with sexy dress

The actress dazzled with her outfit on the carpet silver awards SAG Awards, even showed the tattoo of his back.

By

Keila Vázquez |

|



Photo / Twitter Variety

Scarlett Johansson caused a great stir in social networks for your amazing outfit with the stole looks during the carpet silver in the awards SAG Awards.

Scarlett he surprised the audience with two nominations for his great work on the tapes ‘Story of a marriage’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’; but that was not all, the actress dazzle myself during the event with a dress Armani bluish-green, sporting a deep neckline and the tattoo on his back.

Scarlett Johansson shows off her back tattoo on the #SAGAwards carpet pic.twitter.com/c07WMRlUMQ — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2020

Currently Scarlett is committed to Colin Cost, it is for this reason that they are seen together in different events.

The tape Black Widow, starring Scarlett, will premiere the first of may, 2020, the plot will get to know the character of Natasha Romanoff, which is interpreted by Scarlett.