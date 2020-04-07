Scarlett Johansson conquers the SAG Awards with the amazing dress

Digital Millennium

Mexico city / 19.01.2020 20:06:00





Scarlett Johansson comes to dominate the carpet silver of the SAG Awards 2020 with an amazing dress and not with one but with two nominations, as Best Actress for Story of a Marriage of Noah Baumbach and for the great job you did in Jojo Rabbit as Best supporting Actress.

Johansson lit the social networks with a dress Armani bluish-green to the floor with a deep neckline that hugs perfectly to your body and made it look wonderful. As an accessory, added some beautiful earrings long diamond that shine like mini ball-drive to the walking, and decided to contrast the look with a few marked red lips.

It is clear that if glamour is, Johansson they never disappoint their fans, who were delighted with the amazing look of the actress, who, according commented, was the best dressed of the night.

lnb