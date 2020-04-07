Scarlett Johansson explained why the movie Black Widow was possible now and not before

Despite the fact that many fans of the Universe Cinemtográfico Marvel they believe that a movie Black Widow solo is the must for a long time, Scarlett Johansson has a different opinion. The actress that gives life to Natasha Romanoff he said that some years ago, this delivery would not have been possible.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in the special Black Widow the actress spoke about why this movie has taken so long to come to the big screen, “a lot of people have told me ‘Oh, this [Black Widow] he had to spend about five or ten years ago’ and I think that would not have been as substantial. We could not have done it. This movie is happening now as a result of what is happening now in the zeitgeist [clima cultural] and I think that is good.”

Johansson is not very wrong, though fans have waited since the introduction of the character in Iron Man 2 for this to have your movie in solo, Marvel wasn’t even sure of making a production with a female protagonist. Especially at the beginning of the decade, when several films featuring women were not raising a lot of money.

It was the resurrection of leading roles for women during the last few years that assured the study that it was possible a production with a heroine at the center. Movies like Star Wars: The Awakening of the Force and Wonder Woman paved the way for the first installment of Marvel on a superheroine solo: Captain Marvel. While the delivery led by Brie Larson had mixed responses, the study decided to explore with Black Widow.

After being a supporting character in several installments of the MCU, Natasha Romanoff finally come to the big screen as a protagonist, although fans would have preferred to see the delivery when the character was still alive in the series. But, as many say, better late than never.

You can see Natasha Romanoff as his debut role in Black Widow the April 30,.

