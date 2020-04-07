Scarlett Johansson reveals that death of the Black Widow was going to be worse in the Endgame

Scarlett Johansson revealed, via an interview with Entertainment Weeklythat the death of Black Widow I was going to be a lot more tragic than what was seen on screen with Avengers: Endgame.

Those who are fans of the Movie Universe of Marvel, you know perfectly that Avengers: Endgame concluded, in a magisterial way, the famous Saga of the Infinite. This film provided moments iconic and highly emotive.

One of those times was the sacrifice of Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, who had to die to get the Gem of the Soul to be able to defeat Thanos. Although this scene was shocking, the reality is that it was going to be a lot, but in the words of the actress.

In the interview, on the occasion of the upcoming release of the film alone on Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson revealed that in the original script Endgamethe superheroine was much worse than what finally appeared in the film the brothers Russo.

“The last time heroic Nat, when is sacrificed in order to obtain the Gem of the Soul, was originally shot as a chase scene with some creatures in the style Dementor”revealed the actress, referring to the dark creatures of the universe Harry Potter. “I was thinking of ‘the parents we never are going to forgive so terrible that you see these creatures’”.

However, the actress commented that the film already had enough load of creatures, action and special effects, so they decided that that scene was more emotional and more empathetic with the audience.

“We wanted to leave viewers with the weight and the shock for the loss”added.

If you remember the scene, Black Widow sacrificing himself to save Hawkeye and recover the Gem of the Soul, and entails a sacrifice of what you want, as well as Thanos did with Gamora in the Infinity War… another scene just as impactful.