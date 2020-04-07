Scarlett Johansson said that the end of ‘Black Widow’ would be more dramatic

The final ‘Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow’ had in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019) apparently it was going to be much more dramatic in accordance with what is revealed by Scarlett Johansson, the actress who plays the character from ten years ago.

“We think of this scene in different ways. Originally we did it as a scene of persecution with an army of creatures Dementor. But then I thought that parents we never would forgive yourself for the terrifying who were these creatures… And we saw that the movie was full of explosive moments… we Wanted to leave the audience with the weight of that loss and the shock,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Also read: Did Jared Leto just learned of the pandemic by the novel Coronavirus?