Scarlett Johansson wears cardigan in one of their movies

Scarlett Johansson is an actress who is at the top of Hollywood, either for his comedic acting talent demonstrated through a number of films, as well as of his singular style on the red carpet, and of course, this is also something that applies even to their characters.

It is a reference to the time of to know how to wear a top type polo in a photocall or a t-shirt to stay in bed, (the reference of this are his looks in Match Point). Yes, she knows that wearing something simple, doesn’t mean you should do it in the ordinary way.

Scarlett Johannson as Nola Rice in Match Point

That is why for those days when being at home becomes an everyday thing, we think of one of their characters to achieve a look that’s ideal in order to look neat without too much effort. Remember the outfits of Nicole, Marriage Storythe wife of Charlie (Adam Driver), who had a routine with this mobility inside and outside of the house, that I had to be ready in little time. What garment continually? Cárdigans.

Cárdigans: the bet that never goes out of fashion

The cardigan is a piece is a classic in the closet both female as a male (particularly prevalent in the first). The character of Scarlett in Marriage Story it takes in two variables: in ecru and in different ranges ranging from red the orange in the fabric.

Scarlett Johansson on Marriage Story © ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

This piece can come with buttons or without them. When you have it, you can transform it into a top, but, it just takes layered. Both combinations are perfect for all skin tones, in addition to the raw color, is one that he is particularly on-trend. She has already stated that when there is filming, not only likes to spend time in his house, but likes to wear comfortable clothes (such as this).

You can use it to be on the inside of your home or also in those times that you need to quit to make certain orders. It’s always a good time to get a cardigan. You can emulate Nicole and wear it with a t-shirt and a loose-fitting, but also what you can wear with a shirt if you have a video call in that you require to see you tidied up. What other option? A dress loose cotton that you can create contrast.

Scarlett Johansson in a scene from Marriage Story

The uses of a cardigan are endless: are a safe bet when you have the intention of look good, plus they are ‘quietly cool’, unlike other parts more eye-catching. It has already been shown to the talented actress, Scarlett Johansson, do you want to confirm you?

Scarlett Johansson, one of the best dressed of the Oscars