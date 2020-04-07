Selena Gomez announced a deluxe edition of the ‘Rare’ – Oniverso Disgusting

The singer announced on Monday (06) on her profile on Instagram of the deluxe edition of “Rare”, the new album, which will arrive on the day of 09th of April.

The new version will include a further three songs, which are “Boyfriend”, “She”, and “Mercy”, and that it will be donating one dollar from each sale on the official website of the singer-to the foundation-PLUS1 COVID-19 the Fund, that is being done to combat the coronavirus.

Get on the social networks!