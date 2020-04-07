Selena Gomez announces the release of the album on deluxe, with songs; listen to pre – Culture, Accessed

- Selena Gomez announces the release of the album is club songs, listen preview Cultura Estadão
- Selena Gomez will launch “Rare (Deluxe)” three more songs, and announced a donation to the fight against the coronavirus Video)
- Selena Gomez will be releasing a new version of the ‘Rare’ tracks, as requested by the fans Febreteen
- Selena Gomez announced a deluxe edition of the ‘Rare’ Oniverso Disgusting
- Selena Gomez discusses the release of the song, and shows to donate to the fight against the coronavirus Anyone WHO Happens to
- To see the full Coverage at Google News
Loading...