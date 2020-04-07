Selena Gomez tells the music of the former on a playlist for the quarantine

Selena Gomez took a break from all of the quarantine, to put together a list of signs to users, including the playlista, to hear, to this day autoisolamento to contain the contamination by the new coronavirus (covid-19).

Selena Gomez reminisces about the end of the first kiss

On Monday (30), the singer has come to the públicar on Stories of Instagram, the choices of movies, books and music, including a track from her ex-boyfriend, the singer, The Weeknd, who released this year a more full-length studio album, After Hours. The song is part of the newly-released disc, a canadian, and it’s called Snowchild.

The two came to relate to others by 10 months later, between 2016 and 2017 at the earliest, and at the time they were in the parade at the MET Gala together.

She indicated that the music of JP Saxe and Julie Michaels, Lauren Daigle, Kari Jobe, and Roddy Ricch.

Selena Gomez has turned a page in the life with Justin Bieber

To the movies, and the choices the Better it was, The Patricinhas de Beverly Hills’, The Invisible Man, and a Cheater. At the time, in the literature, the diva has come to choose success, My Story, which was written by first lady Michelle Obama.

The relationship with the fans

Selena Gomez: do you think that your relationship with your fans, it may be a ‘really heavy’. The singer, 27-year-old, who is one of the stars of the pop, the best selling in the world, said in an interview with Apple in the Music that I would like to have a communication directly with their fans.

However, the star insists that it can be terrifying, and for this reason, recently decided to take a step back in regards to your desire.

Selena Gomez emerges with a new look curly, and it receives high praise

“I hope I can communicate with my fans.” You know, it was an extremely personal, one-on-one, but I found out these days that it was… extremely heavy,” he says.

And he explains: “I don’t Think that people expect too much from me, and do you want me to do anything else. But the truth is, you need to take care of and take care of my mind, and with all the things that I have read and listened to at that time.

This is why Mexico has explained that it has spent very little time on social media. This is the reason why it is a little bit missing form of media in the last few months.

Selena Gomez announces her own line of cosmetics