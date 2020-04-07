Selena Gomez will be releasing a new version of the ‘Rare’ tracks, as requested by the fans

On the afternoon of Monday, the 6th, Selena Gomez he announced on his Instagram that it will be releasing a new version of the Rare, their last studio album.

Throughout the disclosure, the drive, fans have wondered about a few of the songs that you had mentioned and ruled out, including: She, Boyfriend and Gift. In the other version released in the past month, in partnership with the The Target, Gomez added Feel Methe The Revival Tour.

And now, after so many requests, and Selena will be in the ranges expected by the fans, and for a beautiful cause. In a statement, she revealed that part of the proceeds will be donated to foundations which fight against the COVID-19.

“A lot of you guys know how excited I was to release a song called ‘Boyfriend’. It is a happy music about to collapse and rebuild itself again and again in god’s love, but it’s also about knowing that you don’t need anyone but yourself to be happy. We wrote this well before the current economic crisis, but in the context of today, I want to make it clear that the ‘Boyfriend’, it’s not even close to the top of my list of priorities. As for the rest of the world, and I’m praying for safety, unity, and recovery during a pandemic. Because of this, I’m going to donate personally to the Fund for the Recovery of the COVID-19, and will donate also,$ 1 from every sale on my official store right now. Rare (Deluxe room) with a ‘Boyfriend’, is out on the 9th of April,” he wrote.

The deluxe version of the album, the singer and actress arrived at the platforms of streaming, on Thursday, the 9th.