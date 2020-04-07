Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the name will be changed to John

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, one of the daughters of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has always demonstrated his taste for the costumes, hairstyles and even the names of the opposite gender. That is why it is he decided to change his name to John.
Since I was little, the daughter of actors always are inclined to wear loose clothing, have short hair and even be called with names that typically are given to the men.
“She just wants to be called John. John or Peter. Then it is a thing of Peter Pan. So we have to call John. ‘Shi, do you want …’ – ‘John. I’m John’. And then I say: ‘John, do you want some orange juice?’ And she responds: ‘No!’ Then, you know, this is the type of things that are beautiful to the parents, and it’s probably really obnoxious to other people,” said Brad Pitt in 2008 during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Two years later, Angelina Jolie also spoke about it with the magazine Vanity Fair and revealed that neither she, nor her then-husband would say to the small of seven years how to behave.
“You like the costumes. Takes tie, jacket and pants. Likes to dress like a boy. You want to be as a child. We had to cut the hair. We like to use things of man. She believes that is how one of his brothers. Brad and I did not think to tell you how you should act or how you should feel. She same to find its place”, explained the director.
Currently,Shiloh, or John, as you want to call it, is going through a treatment of male hormones, with the support of their parentsaccording to the magazine Elle. So you can begin the gender transition with that has felt identified since he was a little less than three years.
Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt was born may 27 2006 in Swakopmund, Namibia. She was the third daughter of the couple, after Maddox Learn and Zahara Marley. His younger brothers are Pax Thien and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline.
The famous couple formed by Jolie and Pitt are legally unmarried, however, have not finalized their divorce, according to the papers that you obtained the portal The Blast. According to the site, the actors have not been able to match in certain aspects.
The situation about the custody of their children is determined. The largest of the six, Maddox, is currently studying biochemistry at the University of Yonsei in South Korea. So I dropped to the custody of five of his children.
However, the actress gave an interview to the magazine Harper’s Bazaar, in which he confessed that he would like to live outside of the united States, but cannot do so because their children are not of age and still dependent on the decisions of Pitt.
“I would love to live abroad, and I’ll do it as soon as my children are 18 years old”, said the talented actress of 44 years. “At this time I have to go with where his father choose to live,” said Jolie about her present to the magazine.