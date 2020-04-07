Shiloh is almost taller than her mom, Angelina Jolie

There is No doubt that Shiloh it is more attached to his mom, Angelina Joliethat to your dad, Brad Pitt. The photo left shows this. As they took this weekend, when we could notice how much it has grown Shiloh.

The boy is almost the size of Angelina, its only 13 years. At his side also we was amazed at how big it is Zahara, of 14 years, the first daughter of the actors that was adopted.

This Sunday, December 22, the paparazzi captured the actress and her two children walking through The Grove. Apparently, the family was doing some christmas shopping last minute.

Angelina and her two children looked very happy, sharing and talking between laughs during all the time. In addition, they took some hot drinks and then left.

They used both styles in white, black, and gray. Only Shiloh dressed more relaxed and sporty with shorts and sneakers.

It is not the first time that you see Angelina accompanied by their children, especially Shiloh who always attends premieres and other public events to the she must turn.

Shiloh receives hormone treatment

The past month of November, it was known that Shiloh had begun a hormone treatment to become “John”.

The first biological child of Angelina and Brad was a little girl: however, he has been expressing his desire to be treated like a man.

“You want us to call you John or Peter,” said Pitt in an interview with Oprah Winfrey 6 years ago.

The facial features of Shiloh was made more similar to Angelina, as your smile and the shape of your eyes. But his blond hair inherited from dad.

Each day, the teenager takes on more masculine characteristics, to leave behind the female body with which he was born. By now, the treatment is in its initial phase but it is note calm and happy.