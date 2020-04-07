Sofia Richie explained how it is his “good relationship” with Kourtney Kardashian/photo: The Press

If you’re a fan of the family Kardashian-Jenner then surely you know of the history between Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie. The young model of 21 years, began dating since a couple of years ago with Scott, and since it is known that she and Kourtney Kardashian has managed to form a good friendship. How is it possible?

The businesswoman and socialite Kourtney Kardashian of 40 years and the employer Scott Disick of 36 years had a dating relationship that lasted almost 10 years. Of the relationship were born three children Kourtney: Mason, Penelope and Reign. Although Scott always was very in love with Kourtney during all seasons of the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”in 2017 he made official his definitive separation, although it had already been distanced from 2015.

However, the sisters Kardashian-Jennerand even the matriarch of the family, Kris Jennerthey thought that the couple sooner or later will come back, because that was not the first time that they ended their relationship. But Scott Disick would soon begin an affair with the young model Sofia Richiethe daughter of the famous singer Lionel Richie, who at that time was 18 years old.

Being a minor of age, the couple decided to keep their relationship away from the cameras. But one of the first to know about this new romance was Kourtney Kardashianand contrary to what anyone would think, the ex-partner of Scotttook it in a good way the new romance.

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie

The children of Kourtney and Scott they had to live with the new girlfriend, the young model Sofia Richieso the older sister of Kim Kardashian decided to try to bring a good relationship with the girlfriend of your ex. Now it has been the same Sofia Richie the one that has talked about it on his closeness with Kourtney.

According to some interviews he has given the young model of 21 years, explains that his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian is nice and friendly. All the family have had the opportunity to live in trips and meetings, and Kourtney has always been very mature with it, to treat it in the best way, almost as a friend.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie/photo: Telemundo



Sofia Richie and her relationship with Scott Disick

The engagement between Sofia Richie and Scott Disick since it takes nearly two and a half years of time. Although the couple has had too many ups and downs, it seems that they are happy together and in some cases have been allowed to see up close in public events. However, it is not known whether Sofia and Scott have spoken of marriage.