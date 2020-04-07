Stormi debuted in Tik Tok, and so was its epic video

In this quarantine, it seems that like it or not, many have fallen into the networks of Tik Tok from the largest to the smallest, as Stormi, who made just his debut in this social network and appeared next to their mother and their grandmother making a funny and epic video that is definitely all we have loved.

Because of that Kylie Jenner even having a mansion with thousands of things to do in it, also gets bored and his only refuge has been to make videos Tik Tok, where his last project was to invite Kris Jenner, the boyfriend of his mom and of course her small, better known in Spanish as “showers”, all together to make a video that has made everyone laugh.

And is that in the video, are all dancing with the filter of the giant heads that has made it explode all of the laughter, as the mom bighead reacting to Safaerabut now it was the turn of these members of the family Jenneralthough without doubt the one most fell in love with was Stormi because despite the fact that he only stayed a few moments with the filter, it has become the best Tik Toks Kylie has done with it.

This is actually the debut real small in Tik Tokbecause although there are already videos of yours in the account of her mom, this was not a normal video that you simply Kylie rose, but had all the experience of the social network because you used the effects of the app to give a touch more fun. Surely though it will not be much time for that Stormi again a whole star of Tik Tokif its 2 years old, has gifts that are worth more than our own life, we can not imagine that to your 3, is the star of all social networks. What else you need to take off Stormi? As for favooooor.