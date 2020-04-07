Stormi Webster calla Kylie Jenner while watching Frozen

A couple of weeks ago, Kylie Jenner gave Stormi Webster the birthday party more extravagant that you can imagine. The famous businesswoman did not skimp on expenses, and their daughter, age two, had his own amusement park, with store of souvernirs (with your name and face engraved on it, of course), food, and desserts that seemed of another world, and an outfit pink metallic combined with their famous mom.

And in the great fthis theme of Stormi Webster I could not miss a space dedicated to his new favorite movie of Disney: ‘Frozen 2’.

‘Do you want to make a snowman?’ (‘Do you want to build a snowman?’) You can read in one of the walls of a space theme of the party, devoted to the film, where we can see snow and a Olaf made of glass.

That is why we are not surprised that the small Stormi Webster has calaldo Kylie Jenner while I tried to enjoy this movie for the first time.

‘We are seeing Frozen 2 for the first time and she was really interested… I turned around to tell her that I love her, I said: ‘Stormi, I love you, do you love me?’, And she said: ‘Shhhh mommy!’. I was in shock. She had never done that before. She obviously really loves this film’, he confessed Kylie via Instagram Stories.