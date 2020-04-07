The 5 products of makeup darlings of Scarlett Johansson

The actress, Scarlett Johansson, star of Marriage Story (and nominated two Oscars 2020 this year), Scarlett Johansson, is one of the celebs that are always on our radar for his authentic and impeccable beauty looks.

Because of this, we immerse ourselves in your account, interviews, and social networks of their makeup artists in order to discover what are the products you use. Don’t stop reading and read everything!

1. Hyaluronic Acid Serum, of The Inkey List

For the Golden Globes 2020, the makeup artist of Scarlett Johansson, named Frankie Boyd, shared the products skincare I used to build the perfect canvas on your face. First, he applied the serum of hyaluronic acid that hydrates and fills, followed by the Eye Cream Caffeine of the same brand, which reduces inflammation and fine lines under the eyes.

2. Bloom Mix Blush Compact, at Blooming Tulip, Jill Stuart

Speaking of the makeup Scarlett Johansson at the Golden Globes, the color of the cheek, played a very important part in your look, and this was the blush that wore. It is a product with five shades of pink and orange that bring life and a lot of light to your complexion.

3. Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation, Pat McGrath

The pieces of the luxurious signature staged the makeup of Scarlett Johansson for the premiere of ‘Marriage Story’ and of a previous event in Hollywood. The base is silky and the quartet of shadows with sparkles, Iconic Illumination, it was a combo of products that the makeup artist repeated for both events.