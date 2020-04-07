The 90’s in the beauty of the back of the tic-tacs!

the first letter of a pack of gum, and dancinhas worthy of the Tik Tok singer Dua Lipa has released his new video for "Break My Heart" last week and it made a loud noise on the social networks. In addition to the costumes elaborate, and the futuristic setting, one particular has stolen your picture, the tabs that appear in almost all of the shots in the video.

Dua Lipa, and your tic-tacs at the “Break My Heart”. Art: Flavia Akemi.

If you are a child or an adolescent in the ‘ 90s, you’re sure to remember the tab color, which is used to hold the fringe, and adorned their hair in the school yard. The accessory, which is also known as tic-tac), again redesigned, and is the darling of the time.

The hair bands are out and about in the street. Art: Flavia Akemi.

If you have someone who knows how to turn something into a trend, this is Alex Michelle, designer of Gucci: the director of creative, put it on the tabs on the radar of fashion in 2019 at the latest, after the display of them at his runway show for fall / winter. Since then, there are other brands, such as Versace, Coach and even Chanel, have created their own version of the accessory!

The belt loops on the runway: Gucci, Simone Rocha, and Coach. Art: Flavia Akemi.

The tic-tacs became the talk of the celebs: Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande, Hailey, Bieber, Winnie Harlow, Lupita Nyong’, and a long list of well-known, are also fans of the device. In Brazil, Manu Gavassi and Bruna Marquezine have been seen several times by using the following “presilhinhas”.

The-famous-love-Manu Gavassi, Kendall Jenner, and Winnie Harlow. Art: Flavia Akemi.

The clips were also featured at the Carnival: they have to be incorporated into the costumes, and left the production so much more fun! Tip: it is possible to be inspired by the mix of colours and styles to pay attention to the look of the day-to-day. The video of Dua Lipa is proof that this trend is still going to last very long, you know?

The belt loops as part of a costume at the Carnival @_ziziglow//@gutavirtuoso/@podrechic/@_lapomponera. Art: Flavia Akemi.

He was willing to join in?

