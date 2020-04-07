The Billboard is making his first bets to be nominated for the award for Album of the Year at the Grammy awards in 2021

The number-one Billboard has made a list of the most recommended for a Grammy in 2021. We? It seems too early, given that the issue of the 2020’s happened is there’s less than a week. But it gives me a sense of, yes, because the submission deadline was in August. Since then, much water has rolled into the world of music. Taking into account what happened at the end of 2019 at the latest, and at the beginning of the year 2020, there is the favorite!

The names mentioned for the Album have been Post-Malone’s, Harry, Styles, DaBaby, Luke, Phoebe, Selena Gomez, Roddy Ricch, Halsey, and, again, it Was Eilish.

Check out the ways in which the names of pop have been mentioned:

Harry Styles

The second full-length studio album from the ex-boy-bander, ‘Fine Line’ that shows their vocal range, personality-free and a lovely addition to your marketing reach. The production featured on the project brings together influences from the sounds of psychedelic and laid-back to the past of pop, while still being able to feel modern and refreshing. […] Taking into account these factors, the project as a whole, would ensure that the Later is a better to hit in the Best Pop Vocal Album, or even the best album in the rock, as the waves light on the lineage of the genre. There is also a chance that it will appear in the top four categories.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has released her third full-length studio album, ‘Rare’ – the first in nearly five years, at the beginning of the year 2020. The feelings of the critics of the album were favorable, and the project went to #1 on the Billboard 200 chart back in January. The ‘Rare’ gives the audience the hits of pop, with synths, triumph, showing the willingness of the musician to experiment with sound, and open up about personal situations in a high-profile. […] In this triumphant return to the industry, it could provide a Service to a better to-hit in the Best Pop Vocal Album. In the meantime, the lead single from the album (and first billboard Hot 100 No. 1 from Spain) ‘No-You-to-Love-Me ” could get a best song of the year.

Halsey

The comments, which is believed to be a direct mention of it in regards to the Grammy awards at the American Music Awards in 2019 at the latest, the Recording Academy, you may keep all the words of Halsey, is in the mind when you consider the designs for the album of the year. However, due to the strong sales of her third studio album, the Manic, it would be foolish on their part to appeal to the mesquinharia. Manic moved 239.000 equivalent units, and made his debut in the second spot on the Billboard 200, the highest number of the week in his career, and the biggest week for a female solo artist since the ‘Lover’, by, Taylor, Swift, this September of 2019 at the latest. In addition to this, the critics have given the album an answer to is usually challenging. The lack of the conceptual and the finished article is found in the album of a native of the state of New Jersey should at least make it a strong contender in the category best album-pop-pop.

Was Eilish

The wunderkind of pop has swept through the world’s Four Major ceremony of the year 2020 in history, but that doesn’t mean that it will go away after. ‘Everything I Wantes’, a track that met Eilish, reflecting on the highs and lows of fame, it was released as a single following on from the success of the release of the album. This would render any other song of the year, in addition to looking for the Best Pop Vocal Performance. And let’s not forget that the 18-year-old will also sing the title track for the upcoming James Bond movie, ‘no Time to Die’, it could very well become the star of the critical and commercial, is a strong contender for the best song written for visual effect.