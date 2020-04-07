The daughter of Angelina Jolie changes of identity and name officially | Instagram

Officially, Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Joliechanges the name by John. The daughter of Brad Pitt made the official change of name by John, as you begin the treatments to achieve the change of identity.

Since I was born, Shiloh Jolie Pitt it has been an impressive strong resemblance to her mother, the actress Angelina Jolie.

Their eyes, smile, and even their gestures, are very similar to those of the interpreter “Maleficent“. Even now that you already have 13, the resemblance is amazing, although it also looks a lot like her father.

The first biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt , Siloh since small did not feel comfortable with his gender and requested their parents to change the name because it has always felt like a child, a situation that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt supported by what has recently finalized the legal name change.

And precisely, who has been so supportive in this process has been his mother, who has also been the one who has paid for the treatment, since according to some u.s. media, or Brad or your family agreed with this decision of the teenager, because they view “ unnatural ”.

At the early age of 13 years, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is currently on hormone treatment to bring about the change of gender; a subject in which his mother has supported it unconditionally, even with the certain resignation of his father, Brad Pitt, who after so many discussions, it ended up to support their decisions.

