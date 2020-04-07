The director suggested that cast-of-Jumanji will return for a third film

The film is going.

After two great successes at the box office, it seems that the third movie in the new franchise Jumanji it is not inevitable. In a new interview, the director of the Jake Kasdan he suggested that the main characters – both adults and young people – is to return for at least one more film.

The RESPONSE, Kasdan has praised in the actors who make up the cast of the film, saying that they are essential to any new chapter.

“The whole thing is, to me, is built on the basis of those persons.”that , he said. “The cast is adult, these are the stars of the film are bright, people are iconic.”

The big star, the who, the filmmaker referred to, which include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Glenn Hughes, and Black.

But Kasdan also did not spare the praise for “the children”. The actors Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and It Is Darius Blain interpret the real life versions of the characters in the game – and the film-maker also added that, they are really just “glowing” in the scene.

Alex [Wolff]in particular , it actually interprets it, this character is so funny and smart. It is quietly an essential part of it.”

Kasdan has said that currently there is nothing concrete about a sequel, but the team is in the stages of “very early” in the development.

What do you expect from a third movie of Jumanji? Leave us a comment!

