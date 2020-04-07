The exclusive room of 75 thousand dollars, where Kylie Jenner is hosted in New York

When we decided to travel, we look for the more economic hotels, adjusted to a budget, but this does not apply to the celebrities. Kylie Jenner, the billionaire youngest of the history, looks for the most exclusive when he decides to leave his mansion and get it.

On a recent trip to the city of New York, prior to the quarantine by the coronavirus, Kylie stayed in a city hotel, very exclusive, where it has rented the room more elegant of the place: to 75 thousand dollars a night.

In the account of Instagram HouseofCelebs, which translates to Houses of celebrities, they shared photos of the opulent suite where Kylie spent the night when he attended the Met Gala in the 2019.

With high ceilings, a dining table for 10 persons, a terrace with views of the city, two floors, staircase of marble and a hall bath worthy of a queen, the room resembles the mansion of the star of ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ in California.

The hotel is called The Mark and is focused on providing its guests with a high-level experience, with five star restaurants, modern rooms and furnished by renowned designers, in addition to its own ice rink during the winter.

Kylie is now at home with his daughter Stormi where they have shared funny moments.

