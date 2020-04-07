The huge and mysterious tattoo of Scarlett Johansson in her back – movie News

What will be the significance of such an elegant choice?

One of the most sensual women on the planet right now is Scarlett Johansson, who has proven his talent and versatility from many years ago, going to be one of the girls consented to Woody Allen, taking roads that led to stardom in the world with the Movie Universe of Marvel and now reaffirming their skills histriónicas with ribbons more independent as the Story of a marriage and Jojo Rabbit, which have led her to star in the awards season 2020.

Last night took place the award ceremony of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the actress used a strapless bra from the back, so that showed off the huge tattoo that takes in that part of your body and that, to date, is a mystery until where arrives. As we have noticed from long ago, the design has as its protagonist a row of roses connected by the stalk, while that on the right side there is a deer lying down and that, in fact, is made before the flowers.

Up until now the actress has not revealed what is the meaning of tremendous tattoohowever, it could be a reminder to his daughter, who goes by the name Rose Dorothy. Yes, it is clear to us that Scarlett is eager to “scratch” the skin on different parts of your body, since the aforementioned design is the largest of all his tattoos, but it is not the only one.

In his right wrist has a kind of bracelet with the initials of New York, his city of origin, while in the left forearm has the only tattoo color: a dawn to the edge of the sea. It also has a horseshoe of a horse, a bird, and initials throughout your physique, and has even got tattooed about his / her participation in the MCU and that along with several of his colleagues share the design. In fact, it is said that it was his idea that the Avengers are to be drawn in the body to something special and permanent.