The image of Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) pregnant alongside Chris Evans (Captain America) that has come to light

Fans of Marvel they are always attentive to all the details of every film of his movie universe. Thus, there arise theories and connections which cannot be seen with the naked eye. And yet many of them escaped that Scarlett Johansson he recorded the majority of her scenes in ‘Avengers: The age of Ultrón’ very pregnant.

The actress worked on the filming of a movie of the Avengers before giving birth to her daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, and as a result had to remove your pregnancy in post-production.

Now it has come to light a picture of her in her outfit Black Widow next to Chris Evans where you can see the before and after of your actual appearance and the result on the tape. You can see it all in the video of the news.

