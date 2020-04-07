The luxurious homes of the Kardashian show in this quarantine

During the pandemic coronavirus Covid-19the authorities have recommended that people stay home and practice a cuarentena social.

In several countries of the world have imposed this measure, to which have been added to celebrity as the Kardashian.

Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall and Khloé have shared on their social networks for some of the publications where you are advised to stay home during the quarantine of the coronavirus, leaving to see their luxurious mansions.

Kourtney Kardashian it was one of the first, to share in their stories of Instagram a photo of your room.

Full of white curtains with its own fireplace and a large tv, said that it would not come out during these days.

Kylie asked for recommendations of movies to his followers, while sharing a picture of your living room.

Luxurious, huge and full of objects costly, including a section of wine bottles.

Kendall also took advantage of the quarantine to have a fire in your garden with some friends, leaving uncovered the areas precious green your home.

Khloé bragged of his gym at home that he trains every day to keep in line.

The Kardashian may not be in so much pain locked up in their mansions during the quarantine by the coronavirus.

