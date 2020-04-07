The one who speaks in the name of science?

This is a matter of free-of-day. Sign up now and get access to unlimited.$ 0.99 1st month

There is a tactic, well, old, and manjada in journalism, the other hand, it is the choice of the “expert” in certain. Now, we know that on complex issues there’s a whole range of opinions and informed, and that they differ in their conclusions. It is not a trivial matter, black-and-white. On the other hand, then select the finger to those of scientists, the conclusions of which coincide with yours, and ensures them an aura of respectability to his message.

Few things are more deplorable, therefore, that the arrogant attitude of many journalists who claim to speak solely in the name of science, and of fact, in the case of all other such structure, and people. The journalist is not independent of the good and the bad, without passion, and a vision of the world is pre-designed. It’s often the search for the the confirmation for his thesis, rejecting precisely the scientific method, one that cries out for a rebuttal. Alexandre Borges summed it up nicely, the thing is:

Nevertheless, many of the “conservatives” have been silenced in the face of the abuse of this tactic by activists disguised as journalists. I think that few would disagree with that, you’ll see Magellan has abandoned any pretense of journalism that is impartial, by becoming an activist, who slams the pan against the president. And she decided to interview these scientists are in overdrive this week, in order to reinforce his rhetoric that he speaks in the name of science against the obscurantist reactionaries.

The scientists in question to get the forecasts are gloomy and the sky about the coronavirus, and it turns into a celebrity for the action want to to sell you on the chaos to attack the government. You are invited to an interview, but that even makes it worse. The first one is for all the others!!!

Leonardo Coutinho, a columnist for this Magazine, he touched on the skin to show the bias of a large part of the press, in the matter of the coronavirus. A thread is a must-see, it displays a choice of separation of the sources, with the remaining properly-thrown under the rug. And he gave an example:

A long time ago, I wrote a text about Nostradamus, and explain why the catastrophism to seduce, and how to quacks to take advantage of it. I do not mean that the scientist in question is one of these deceivers, but it is worth it to redeem a ticket:

Human nature tends to be attracted to catastrophic forecasts, which play with the fear of death. The book of Revelation the bible is proof of that. The projections of thomas Malthus as well. The Armageddon scares you, and that’s a big achievement.

[…] The truth is sacrificed for the sake of the immediate. As long as there are gullible naive, we live with the prophets. So, we can presume, we’re still going to have to put up with the prophets for a very long time… Here is the prophecy of what I do, I do!

The scientist in question is repeated in the forecasts are more gloomy about the “global warming” as well, which is something that many conservatives argue back for a long time, so understanding the political use of “science by people like Al Gore and Greta Thunberg.

He is an advocate for abortion, well, that does not seem to bother some “conservatives”. In fact, I made a bracket for a post, a rant, a genuine conservative and a christian:

Abortion clinics are “essential” and remain open. The churches that are “non-essential” and are closed to the power. The pastors, who maintain the services that are stuck. Is this some kind of nightmare dystopian left-wing, just that it’s real. It is going on. And many “conservatives” are ok with it.

A conservative, according to the scientist, he wants to go back to the past confused with the reactionary, and the global warming is going to fuck all in the last 20 years (it was a decade ago, but it’s ok). Here is the layout of the “conservatives” have decided to praise only be to strike the government’s jair bolsonaro…

Of course, that is not the end of the agreement at all. I’m just pointing out the priorities of the “conservative”. For them, the one scientist who embodies the apocalyptic vision, that it serves at the moment to make an attack upon the government, and that deserves effusive praise, even abortista, and ecoterrorista; it is a conservative and who is praised, the part of the government’s execrado!

The one who speaks in the name of science, after all? There is a consensus, or something close to that, about the forecasts, the more catastrophic of the coronavirus? Vera, we want to invite you to the toxicologist, Anthony Wong, to hear a counterpoint? I want to understand why one became “sumidade,” and he speaks in the name of science, while the other is ignored, or cut off, in the interviews, as was infamously in the news website in Brazil. What is the criterion by which the “journalists” used to choose who may speak in the name of science, and who is the “obscurantist narrow-minded”?

In the Younger Games, we interviewed Dr. Wong and without any kind of censorship or the cut off:

Here’s the resume for each and every one of them:

All is well, listen to what Attila has to say, too, of course. But, for the purpose of this text is to leave it clear that there is a filter the ideological and political at the time of the selection of the sources, who spoke in the name of science. This tactic is not fooling anyone. At least no-one is minimally aware of the recent events…

Closing a question is a great conservative and the true one, by Thomas Sowell: Why do we panic when we hear the forecasts on the terrible group that is in the business of making predictions-the terrible?