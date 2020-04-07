The powerful plea of Kourtney Kardashian on stretch marks and self-love

Among the members of the most famous family of television, Kourtney Kardashian it is the one that has earned the title of ‘the most natural’. The largest of the five sisters remained for years your hair color is real and often recommended through its digital platform, Pooshmany home remedies beauty she puts it into practice. Most recently she granted an interview the model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in the that this asked what is the time in which it finds more attractive. Kourtney has not hesitated to respond: “Naked, with my stretch marks and all”. A statement that joins other celebrities as Irina Shayk or Selena Gomezwho has started already a crusade against the ideal of perfection you are required to women.



When Kourtney shared this picture on his platform of life-style and explained calmly that “we all have. Stretch marks are completely natural. There is nothing we can do to get rid of them completely, so that we have decided to accept them!“the reaction of their fans was immediate and unanimous: they all felt identified with her and did not hesitate to tell: “The best Kardashian”, “What is natural is best”, “Being a beautiful woman is to be displayed as you are that is most valuable not to hide imperfections because nobody is perfect congratulations for being natural and be yourself”, “oh Beautiful, a real woman!!”, “It is spectacular and by the fact that you show as you really are I will follow you”… instead of erased the marks of your hips with a filter, Kourtney opted for naturalness and their fans were rewarded with a round of applause widespread.

And that is, to the entrepreneur who has converted to the style of healthy life in a business that inspires many women, to be ok with the same goes far beyond physical beauty: “It’s a combination of well-being, both physical and mental. To achieve my best version without obsessed with perfection. Balance and moderation are key for me. Happiness and health is the true wealth,” explained Kourtney to the supermodel british in the aforementioned interview, on your list of priorities, which leaves little space to superfluous problems.



Yes, the sport and the healthy diet are other key pillars of his lifestyle, habits that feel so good on the inside as on the outside. Your routine fitness includes 100 squats nothing more to get up with the start the day with energy, keeping the buttocks toned. She also takes care of a lot of your power and the veto that he has imposed on the sugar it has taken him more of a confrontation with their sisters. And it is that Kourtney does not make excuses and keep your good manners both inside and outside the home: for her, health comes first.

Finally, Kardashian wants to de-stigmatize the fact meet years and transform the old into something positive: “I Want you all to know that with age comes wisdom, it is something nice that we should be proud of. I feel blessed to have experienced and lived as I have done”sentence Kourtney, who turned 40 years has done no more than increase your self-esteem.

