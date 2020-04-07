THE PROGRAMMING OF THE FILMS IN THE WORLD TODAY-WEDNESDAY (08/04): CINEMA IN A SPECIAL SESSION IN THE AFTERNOON, AND THE OWL, HERE’S THE SYNOPSIS

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3, Then Back To the House and is out of the question . HERE ARE ALL OF THE MOVIES THAT ARE GOING TO GO IN THE POST TODAY WEDNESDAY (08/04) THE TRACK’S TRADITIONAL MOVIE SPECIAL, THE OWL, AND IN THE AFTERNOON SESSIONSEE.

On WEDNESDAY, 08/04/2020

In the Afternoon session

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3
Original title: Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Country of Origin: U.s.
Year of Production: 2011
Director: Mike Mitchell
Cast: Jason Lee, David Cross, Jenny Slate
Category: Comedy

The brothers, Alvin, Simon, and Theodore go on a cruise to the side of Dave, and the as Esquiletes e at the end of the island is not as deserted as it had imagined.

Special Movie

Back To Home
Title: Home Again
Country of Origin: U.s.
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer
Cast: Reese Witherspoon; Nat Wolff; Spike Alexander; Jon Rudnitsky
Category: Comedy

Recently separated from her husband, Alice Kinney, decides to start over in life, moving back to his hometown, Los Angeles, california, with their two young daughters.

Owl-I

Out Of The Question
Title: Absolutely Anything
Country of Origin: American; british
Year of Manufacture: 2015
Director: Terry Jones,
Cast: Simon Pegg, Kate Beckinsale, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Rob Riggle, Eddie
Izzard, Joanna Lumley
Category: Comedy

Neil, a school teacher, disillusioned, sees his life changing after he was struck by a van and was hit by a lightning alien that gives him special powers.

Special Movie it is a session-only temporary, that is, that it happens on a sporadic basis, and which passes the films on the Net Globe. It is shown usually in some special occasions, such as days when there is no football, or any other programme on the tv. .

One of the times in a more traditional movie in the world. The view during the week, where the Show has always been a film with first-class amenities, facilities for children, youth, adolescents, and their families, in accordance with the time schedule. On the display immediately after the PLAY time of 15 hours, and attracts a good audience.Here are all of the films in the TRAINING IN THE AFTERNOON. With all the information on the portal +Soul

The range of films in the world in the morning have already had two other names, and is being held on the grill in 1972. At that time it was called the barn Owl, Color, and sported the name until 1976. Later turned into a Session of Owl, and it kept the name until 1986, when he turned Owl, and continues to this day with the same name


