The resentment of Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt by limiting it and forcing him to change his life and the lives of their children

Angelina Jolie he is still angry with her ex-husband Brad Pitt despite ending their marriage over three years ago, revealed multiple sources to the new issue of Us Weekly. Hollywood actors broke up in September of 2016, but still fail to have a good relationship. Apparently, the tension between them is due to that the actor denied that she and the children were to live in another country.
According to the above-mentioned publication, the Oscar winner has a great resentment towards the star Ad Astra because it allegedly feels that he has changed the lives of their six children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara de los atunes, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne , 11.
They also indicate that, in the first place, the daughter of Jon Voight never wanted to be married with the native Oklahoma for 55 years. “She felt Brad’s pressureor,” said an informant to Us Weekly and , as a result,now decided that “I’ll never again marry.”
“I would love to live abroad and I will do so as soon as my children are 18 years old” said the talented actress of 44 years. “At this time I have to go with where his father chooses to live” said Jolie about her present in the interview she gave Harper’s Bazaar, which encouraged her to pose nude.
Pitt, of 55 years, and Jolie, of 44 years, had been together for almost 12 years, were married in August of 2014, before separated in September of 2016 due to differences irreconcilables. while the actor is desperate to move forward, several sources reveal that Jolie can’t because he feels “trapped” by him and had to leave their style of life for him despite not being more together.
The star of Maleficent is very bitter because you can’t move your kids out of Los Angeles. where resides the actor. The former couple has not finalized his divorce, but share physical custody and legal of the children.
“Before the divorce, the whole family led a very nomadic, and that was due to the concern of Angie,” said a second source, but resulted in a lot of fights. “Brad wanted the kids to have stability, while Angie always said that they were giving a childhood idyll by exposing them to different countries, languages and experiences.”
During the separation, Jolie said she felt “more small, almost insignificant,”. And he added: “I felt a deep and genuine sadness. It hurt“. However, the daughter of Jon Voight he explained that this situation made it back to connect to: “All of these things sit on you and remind you of how lucky you are to be alive”.