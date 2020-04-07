The resentment of Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt by limiting it and forcing him to change his life and the lives of their children

Pitt, of 55 years, and Jolie, of 44 years, had been together for almost 12 years, were married in August of 2014, before separated in September of 2016 due to differences irreconcilables. while the actor is desperate to move forward, several sources reveal that Jolie can’t because he feels “trapped” by him and had to leave their style of life for him despite not being more together.