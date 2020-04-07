The scandalous figure of money that will be spent on the birthday of Stormi

Stormi Webster is about to turn two years old. The only daughter Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will blow the candles next Saturday for the second time and their parents are preparing a party. And they have no intention of skimping on costs.

According to the international press, the former spouse spend the whopping $ 100,000 at the birthday party of Stormi. A source close to his environment has been claimed to the british newspaper Daily Mail Travis and Kylie rent a specific space to celebrate.

What is certain is that while there are a few hours to the celebration of the ‘great day’, Stormi is living a week pre-birthday girl. Kylie Jenner traveled with her daughter to Disneyland Paris and filled with gifts to give to your small. The celebrity american shared in its profile of Instagram an image of his daughter dressed up as Minnie Mouse, and all kinds of accessories to match.

After a whirlwind trip, mother and daughter landed at home to celebrate a new milestone in the makeup collection that has been created Kylie. The daughter of Kris Jenner has created a new line that has been baptized with the name of your daughter and that you will see the light the same day that Stormi was born: the 1st of February.

It seems that this year will be very special for the eldest daughter of Jenner. Stormi, that is, in addition to the only heir of the great empire cosmetic that has been created by Kylie and that triumphs all over the world.

“Every day is a blessing with you. Thank you, God, for these moments. It was lovely to celebrate the collection of Stormi to Kylie Cosmetics that will be launching on the 1st of February,” reads the publication.

Kylie is counting down the days to blow out the candles next to your small. And, after the lavish party last year, all indications are that this year will exceed new expectations.