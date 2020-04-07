The sequel to “Top Gun”, “Somewhere Quiet” and “Minions” are the dates

Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures to announce new dates for their blockbusters brought forward as a Top Gun: Maverick.” and “A minimum of 2: The Rise of the group-wide” .

After the announcement of the Sony Picturesthat has “Morbius” and “Ghostbusters: The Legacy.” so in 2021, which is also the Universal Pictures you have changed the calendar for next year “A minimum of 2: The Rise of the group-wide” up to the date of the “Sing! 2”. The highly anticipated sequel to the animation that is supposed to make his debut on the 30th of July, he was unable to finish post-production before the closure of the studio Illumination in the centre of Paris. The film is now scheduled for July 1, 2021.

In turn, “Sing! 2” has been postponed from July to the 23rd of December, 2021, replacing it with the music “Wicked”which although still in development, you do not have a date for his debut set. This is the second time that “Wicked” has been postponed, after its debut in 2019 at the latest has been replaced by the “Cats”that was the most advanced in the production process.

“Sing! 2” continues the director of the film, Garth Jennings, and the cast’s vocal is back to tell you, with Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConnaughey and Reese Witherspoon. “Wicked,” based on the musical about the Wicked Witch of the West “The wizard of Oz”has the achievement of Stephen Daldry, who also is involved in the production of the last two seasons “The Crown,”.

The Paramount Pictures maintain your confidence and trust in the calendar year 2020, by announcing the new dates for the 2nd half of the year. The long-awaited “A Quiet Place”And 2″that was supposed to have premiered on the 19th of March, has been postponed to September 3, and the “SpongeBob: Sponge on the Mission,” went on the 28th of May to the 30th of July.

Finally, Top Gun: Maverick.”that would have its premiere on the 16th of July, is now scheduled for the 24th of December. “The Tomorrow War”.from Chris McKay and starring Chris Pratt, lost to the same date in December, and will now, in 2021, a date which is yet to be decided.

After a general clean-up on the calendar for April and May, are just a few of the blockbusters that have not yet been sentenced in June and early July, as the “The Soul – An Adventure of the Soul”, “TENET”, “The Free Guy” and “Artemis Fowl”. Expect more decisions in the next few weeks, but it seems likely that the studios, the americans are waiting for a return to the halls in the middle of July, and a gradual recovery of the market in the month of August.