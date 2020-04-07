The star of Justice League of america makes the statement clear about Snyder’s Cut)

The existence of the Snyder’s-Cut version from director Zack Snyder, the film’s Justice league of america it is creating several crazy theories among the fans. One of these is that the court does not exist, and that Snyder would be bluffing just to get attention. Many of the stakeholders were in favor of Warner Bros. on the launch of the original version of the film, and Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot, who defended her thoughts on social media. The only member of the cast of the long states to have it, since it is not completed, Jason Momoa, author of the Tempest.

Now, the Ray, For which he played Victor Stone in the Cyborgue talked a little bit about Snyder’s Cut), and it is the truth. The actor did a live on its Twitch to talk about the video games you are accustomed to playing games, but most of the questions he received was about the movie on the CD.

“There was a time when I was supposed to watch it [ao Snyder Cut]but the weather didn’t turn out right…,” Began Fisher. “We are now at a point where we recognize that the court in Snyder there, and if you talk to someone who says they don’t exist, and they are trying to trick you. So, don’t get involved with them. Don’t feed the trolls”, a joke.

There are reports that show that it is a movie of teen Titans is in the plans for the studio, and that Cyborgue would be there, something that the actor does not believe in. “No, no. In this new version, I think it would be in the Justice League of america. I think that this is a different version of the Slide that you have in the Box. I don’t see it necessarily in the near future, coming out and being part of the teen Titans. But you never know. You just never know what can happen,” he boomed.

Ray Fisher also mentioned a possible film of the Cyborgue. The project was first announced in 2016, and would be able to handle it, the film would have its premiere in April, in the year 2020. We’re in April, it is the year 2020 and nothing has happened, nor have plans to do so. “We’re talking about a guy who could, if they wanted to launch all the nuclear weapons with just a thought. It would stop all of the cyber-terrorism in the world, if that is your goal,” he said, in 2018, about the film Comicbook.com.

