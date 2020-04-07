The Trucks in the Series: today marks the awareness of autism

It’s not about the date business, and neither is the calendar of public holidays, but you need to be aware of. Today, on the 2nd of April, is World Day of Awareness of Autism. It is estimated that in the Brazil there are 2 million people living with the disorder, and an estimated 70 million in the world, and many of them do it without any diagnosis by a physician, which makes it more difficult for the learning experience and the employability of these people. The date is an opportunity to draw attention to the subject, and to celebrate some of the successes.

Companies around the world have begun to realize that the people with autism in a high yield by, for example, are top-notch professionals because of the huge capacity to care, and retention of the task.

According to the global consulting firm Specialisterne, with 20 customers in the united states, the rate of retention of those professionals and it’s at 93% after one year of employment, as shown by report of the Examination is published in the month of February. Bulls high-performance have long been recognized to have a representative of the weight of the young activist, But Thunberg, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, a spectrum of autism.

In marketing, people with autism are also beginning to take the spotlight. The manufacturer of the clothing or footwear, Vans has announced a collection of sneakers in order to stress the importance of raising awareness of autism in partnership with the national Council for Accreditation and Education Standards on an Ongoing basis.

The products are ultra comfortable, and is composed of sensory elements, inclusive, as the number of colours down. Part of the revenue of the items for both adults and children, will be donated to the A. skate Foundation, a charity in the usa which uses skateboarding as a tool include therapy and education for children with autism at no cost to the families.

In the Netflixthe series of Atypical (to 2017) depicts the life of a young boy with autism for 18 years, studying, working, and suffering with the challenges of old age.

Another example is the Session in the Blue, a project of the movies that are adapted for people with autism in a dozen states. The films are chosen by the public in the week prior to the event, and during the session, the room is with the lights on, the sound down, and the audience can walk around, dance, scream, shout, or sing it at your will. Because of the covid-19, however, the project is temporarily suspended.

The shares, which offer visibility into how the Vansof the Session, the Blue-and employers, for example, to assist in the achievement of rights, as was the case in Brazil in January, when the president, Jair, jair bolsonaro signed into law 13.977, establishing the Identification of individuals with Autism Spectrum disorders. According to the Agency, the Senate, the measure will ensure the comprehensive care, emergency services, and priority customer support and access to services in the public and private sectors, in particular in the areas of health, education, and social services.

In this way, in a few years, we expect to observe the emergence of more people with autism into university and the labor market, creating significant social and economic impacts.



