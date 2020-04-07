The new film from the Security, The Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journey it’s an amazing, wonderful adventure, but it seems like it was originally meant to be a film for the sci-fi. The film was released in theaters in Brazil in the beginning of March, and the closing of the theatres, he came to a stop on the digital platform.

The film was the end of the week for the opening of A $ 40 million all around the world, and that it was considered a flop in comparison to the previous films in the Securitybut keep in mind that in Many movie theaters around the world will be closed for the sake of the The New Coronavirus.

The two main characters in the film are voiced by their original Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, The Two Brothers it tells the story of two brothers, the elves are living in a world, build a fantastic, they embark on an adventure to bring back the life of her father, killed for a day.

Even though it has a collection of more-or-less, The Two Brothers it was received very positively, given that the criticism seems to have put the film up there on the top, so that it won’t be as good as the other movies Security.

To promote the release of on-demand the The Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journeythe managing director and co-writer Dan Scanlon he talked a little bit about the movie at the web site ComicBook.com.

The history of the The Two Brothers it was inspired by the personal experiences of the life of the Scanlon you and your family, and as long as he was constructing the script, he imagined the story as an adventure, sci-fi, with two human brothers, trying to revive her father, the scientist.

Dan Scanlon he explained the idea like this:

“In the early versions of the story, it was set in our world, and the number of brothers was a human and her father was a scientist who had invented a machine that allowed him to communicate with the dead in any way, but it didn’t work. And then, after the father dies, the children go on to become scientists, and that they were trying to prove that the machine is in the father’s work. To do this, they had inadvertently brought a piece of his father’s back. And it could have gone that route, but it seemed a bit episodic, because they were bringing in all the parts of the father when he was just, like, the first to his feet, then his legs, then his torso. And it seemed like every time in the most cold and clinical terms. And so the idea of working on the film in a magical way, there would be a way more romanticized and special.”

From there, the idea of the context The Two Brothers in a world of fantasy, build, and came out of the desire to leave in recent history. This has worked even more than I was expecting for it Scanlon he said that it was able to draw parallels with the world and with the character of the Tom Holland (Ian).

According to the managing director:

“The world is a place that has lost a bit of his potential, and he is a child who is not living up to their full potential, and as you can see in the world, and the character is growing up, and living up to their full potential, together.”

The journey of the Ian it is one of the story lines found in the The Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journey and it is dedicated to his relationship with his brother Barley, voiced in the original by the Chris Pratt.

The original idea of the Dan Scanlon making a story sci-fi (it sounds a little bit like Frankenstein’s) is interesting, but it appears that the you choose for a story and a path that is great if you could have made a better choice.

Not only reflect the history of the Ian to the world, but to create an atmosphere of a lot more interesting, vibrant, and full of easter eggs references.

Fans of fantasy, you can actually see in the world The Two Brothers come to life again. An adventure of science-fiction might be interesting, but the magical elements of the animation, add a new layer to the story.

As for the first part of the fantasy of the Security, The Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journey it creates a whole new world to the delight of his audience.

Like our work? They just help us to keep it?

Being an independent in Brazil is not easy. Our team works in a collaborative way and with a lot of love to bring content to you every day, you will be immensely grateful to you for your co-operation. Find out more about the campaign on the Support.if you and you can help us with your donation.

Comments