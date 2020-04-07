There is still room for the influencers of fashion, “it Was Covid-19”? – Men’s Vogue

+



There is still room for the influencers of fashion, “it Was Covid-19”? (Photo: Play/ Sandra Semburg)

The President of the country to talk to 20. We gathered around the TV. “We’re at war,” said Emmanuel Macron, his eyes filled with tears. He said steps would be taken, and what are the rules for the confinement, so that, collectively, the batalhássemos against the Covid-19. No one in France would get out of the house for the next few days, unless you had permission to do so.

For some reason, I have made the entire speech in my Stories. After all of the debateriam in the words of the Macron, I had written to each and every one of your words.

The truth is, I have a strange urge to share everything that means something to me…. It all started when I hit the mark of 10k followers, but I do think that this needs to be rooted in childhood, when I needed to be heard at the dinner table.

I am a privileged person. The word that was when the President said that we had 24 hours to pick and choose where we would stay in this confinement, with no time to finish it.

Generally, no, I feel guilty about posting. When it comes to social media, is it possible to justify the scenes filled with the pageantry of the fact that the Urges, it’s about the beauty and voyeurism. The point of the application is the most loved in the world, to inspire and to be inspired.

But now, the guilt I did. As someone who would be able to justify the council when the majority of them are doing the quarantine in homes with tight-fitting? How to inspire others as to the injustice of the human experience that are the tao the obvious?

I thought I’d give a break to my account for the Calls. I got on the platform in 2011, when he was working as an editorial assistant at a fashion brand. For the first three years of this, my account was focused on the people that I know offline. When I turned on a freelance basis, by the year 2016, and I launched my podcast, the Fashion In the Filter, I realized the potential of my @. I have had experience in this area, because I’ve spent years making content for brands, and the benefits were far greater than the end of my privacy. A year later, so did my number of followers has increased significantly, thanks to the collective will of the selfies and captions espertinhas. Brands have begun to seek me out for a partnership, and I looked for an agent because it had turned into an “empowering”.

For more, be grateful that it was a recognition of, and now, 4 years later, it might be time to take a break. My curation does not take place in the midst of the reality of claustrophobic, or the scenes of the markets and exhausted by a state of panic. But even in the old photos of grandma, in that she was wearing the uniform of a war, and there is grace. “The socks and tights have always left us happy when all of it was bad news,” she said to me one time. It will be that you would be able to cheer with my followers as well?

On the day following the speech, the Macron, I took a walk 1 hour of exercise that is released into the atmosphere. For Me, I felt free. You may have even thought I felt well enough to post a picture in a state of meditation. I wondered if the jail had been an opportunity to find my zen, and see the positive side of the situation.

The people liked what they saw. And then came the criticism: “it is mimadinha”. One person accused me of changing my beloved France, to Canada, where I was born, which was not true. The other, full of sarcasm, spoke, that I clearly did not have children, and you don’t have to. But, I wasn’t stuck in an apartment with a micro. I felt ashamed and embarrassed. My husband suggested to me to lock the cell phone in a drawer until the end of the quarantine.

The next day, I saw my teacher from the pilates classes she was teaching in a live. Info! Endorphins, which anyone can access. And I posted a picture of me with the same mountains in which they were at the bottom of the mine, click the previous, I’m in a rural area, in French, and I invited her to join me…. Of thousands of likes. Engagement, amazing.

I feel encouraged by the most friendly reception, and I rang Sophie Fontanel, a writer, empowering, and a great counselor. She, too, was having a hard time in learning how to not successful, their followers, and no it looks like you are on holiday in Normandy, where, with his brother, who also has issues with depression. “I wonder how my influence can serve others. I believe that it is in keeping with the mood. I write short stories daily in my feed, rarely will I show it because I don’t think that is the priority right now,” she said. I thought of it in my photo, up in the mountains, but Sophie said, “appears to be inappropriate to the class taggeando brand of the clothes. I’m wondering what is the effect of the deed. It’s about the dress, or something more… noble?”

As it would be for my friends, influencers and british? Pandora Sykes, in the midst of her maternity leave, she told me: “in all honesty, I find it difficult to adjust to in the Instagram world, you are in a financial crisis. It is not the time to post a TBT from a vacation on the beach, and it is not the right time for a partnership. I think the answer is to post less and less, but with more of a purpose. Do not think that you have all of the answers, because you have a lot of followers.”

After that, I sent a message to the journalist and the fashion and empowering Camille Charriere, who was in Mexico on vacation before we all turn into such chaos. “We’re working with the luxury. Our business is to enhance the luxury, the beautiful in things non-essential, why is it so difficult for themselves in times like this. Of course, entertainment is important, but entertainment is not the same as that of consumption.” I asked her if she had seen anyone matching the tone of the Calls. “Chiara Ferragni has used her platform to something bigger, to raise money for the hospital, and even drawing the attention of Kendall Jenner for the post keep your head in the news in an effort to minimize the crisis.”

I began to feel the anxiety of being away from friends, and I’ve decided that the next post would be about the improve. “The quarantine and without the make. Who you are to me?” I have written. I’ve had the most engagement of those “normal” times. I decided that I did not would delete my account.

I believe that each and every one of us has to make you optimistic and creative. Something that would go standing the test of time.

