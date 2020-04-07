There’s not a pandemic as you can with them! The Kardashian launched season number 18 of his series

While the pandemic is overtaking little by little the world and all governments take steps on the same, the kardashians launched season number 18 Keep Up With The Kardashians.

The north american follow the calendar for your particular series, by turning a deaf ear to the magnitude of the current crisis.

Related News

Fans of the stars they see with good eyes the arrival of the new season because that will be a new way to get distracted in the middle of the coronavirus.

Kim for his part left to see a video where you can see it next to other the famous influencers choosing what to wear for the occasion. In their social networks had a good acceptance and thousands commented.

Celebrities have had extremely busy days due to the pandemic and all have taken refuge in their respective homes, far from the spotlights of the media. The series was recorded months ago.

Lately one of the divas, Kim, had a run-in with Taylor Swift because of a problem with one of the lyrics of a song, a conflict that began several years ago between Kanye West and the singer. She went on to say in their networks that is not the time to pull out old fights in the middle of a crisis.

The series of the millionaire sisters began airing on the 14th of October, in the year 2007 and takes a total of seventeen seasons uninterrupted on tv, the same is seen for the channel “E!”.