Today, we Fight the war Against the COVID-19. As it Is, the World in 2070?

In terms of our attitudes to nature, She says, the thought of a hybrid is going to replace absolutism. The big farms are going to co-exist side by side in urban gardens, vertical. “The lines are going to be less steep; and the gardens unkempt. The nature will cut through farms and cities, the flood plains are going to store carbon, produce food, and to control flooding. And the kids are going to climb the trees in the orchard of the school in order to reap the fruit.”

Emma Marris finds our greatest threat – climate change – is an opportunity for the rich nations to help the poorest of the poor. “It’s an opportunity for us to get in front of him – and it won last as a species.” In 2070, the Earth Day, Emma will be a celebration, a place where all the politicians agree, universally, on the problems of fossil fuels, and the whole of the trade of coffee, it is fair to, and in the chirping of the birds, will clearly be on the low noise of the traffic in the city.

Slow down, says I By Elizabeth Kolbertauthor of The Sixth Extinction: A Story Of Contranatura. By 2070, Elizabeth, and believes that it’s the rising of the waters of the sea will see to it that the Marshall Islands and the Maldives become uninhabitable; and in the region of Norfolk, state of Virginia, it will be flooded for six months a year, and in places such as Australia and California are going to be reduced to charcoal and ash throughout the seasons longer and more intense forest fires.

In the future, writes, ” Elizabeth, it depends on the amount of carbon dioxide that we emit in the next 50 years, and anything that does not require a total closure will ensure that the levels of carbon in our atmosphere, and the temperature of the planet), will continue to go up. The cutting is still in progress, as well as the extinction of species of fauna and flora that surrounds us. For all of the species are on the brink of oblivion, and many of the others seem to be following in the same direction.

Elizabeth Kolbert is unable to nurture a sense of optimism about the future, and share in the vision of a joyful Day on Earth by 2070, even though we know that advances in technology can solve some of our problems.

“Maybe people will be able to perfect the bees to pollinate (they are already being tested.) You may also be able to figure out how to deal with the rise in the level of the sea, and the violence is more and more a lightning storm, or ways of coping with drought for longer periods. Maybe the new gm crops will allow us to continue to feed a growing population, even as the world continues to heat up. And we might be able to figure out that the web, the interconnected web of life,’ it is not essential to the existence of human beings.”