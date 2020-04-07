‘Under the Skin’, the sci-fi of Jonathan Glazer with Scarlett Johansson, was premiered on April 24, 2020 in Spain – movie News

Avalon and NETFLIX have joined forces to bring to theaters and VoD platform, this masterpiece of contemporary genre.

It’s been over six years since Under the Skin was premiered in the Venice film festival and finally the sci-fi of Jonathan Glazer starring Scarlett Johansson will be in Spanish cinemas. It will be on April 24, 2020 from the hand of Avalon and Netflix.

Glazer was one of the outstanding names from the generation video clip with the arrival of the XXI century and for many critics is now one of the filmmakers most incorruptible of the cinema of author separate thanks to films like Sexy Beast, Reincarnation and, of course, Under the Skin, in which Scarlett Johansson he plays a mysterious woman who roams the streets of Scotland, dragging men, lonely and committed to a fatal destiny.

For the publisher of SensaCine, Alejandro G. Calvoin Under the Skin “Glazer gives free rein to his more experimental side, so focused on portraying the journey to the bottom of itself of the alien, as in synthesize a torrent of images of high-grade abstractivo. It is fantastic, pure, clear, even at times it is deeply terrifying”, as he wrote in his critique of the movie in your pass during the Festival of Sitges 2014.

Adaptation of sui generis novel of the same name by Michel Faber, Under the Skin shall be in addition available on subscription on Netflix starting may 20 and also that day will be available for purchase in Blu-Ray format, in a special edition edited by Cameo.