what are the best youtubers in the science of Brazil

“People are desperate for information, but don’t know where to find it,” said Natalia Pasternak, the president of the Institute on the Issue of Science, an organization dedicated to the advocacy of the use of scientific evidence in policy-making. In addition to the traditional media talking about the new coronavirus, has no influence on youtuber, tuiteiro and is a specialist for all the likes and sharing content on the subject of speed and the volume of the frantic. But how do you know which information to trust?

Leandro Tessler, advocate science, and a professor in the Department of Applied Physics at the university of campinas (Universidade Estadual de Campinas), it appears that the answer to this question is even more relevant when you are up to the same rulers, they pass the information to specify the actions contraindicated by science.

In trying to understand the circulation of fake news and misinformation about the covid-19, Tessler, created at the hand of Attila Iamarino, doctoral candidate, Rafael Geurgas and the other students in the class, and a “hot line”. Anyone who would like to contribute, you can forward the messages, and the received information on the subject to the reference number (19) 99327-8829. “We are mapping out the misinformation, with the aim of mitigating the effect of it. The antidote is: is the information reliable,” says Tessler. The group has already received more than 20 thousand messages, and you want to map out all the bubbles and where they come from, the information which is false and which way it runs.

At this point in time, the best tactic is for the shield of ignorance is to prevent messages that have been forwarded that do not require a reliable link, such as a website, a newspaper, a recognized or university. That video your friend sent you, a so-called doctor, it could be a fake. In the social networks and, above all, in WhatsApp, where messages are encrypted and, therefore, there is no checking of the content, so that anyone can write or record whatever you want. Your ignorance is becoming more and more professional, including the fearsome deepfakes.

In an attempt to reduce the movement of the content is fake, we reported to the TAB they have changed the rules of the monetization of the videos on the new coronavirus. Right now it only swaps monetize the channels that are checked. There is an “on the shelf of the news-specific information about covid-19” to point out the updates from the channels to the news on the home page of the web site. In addition to this, the videos that are related to the subject, bring up a panel with a link to the information that is provided by the World Health Organization.

Another example of an initiative to combat the spread of false news about the new coronavirus came from Twitter, it comes to removing content that is harmful to the health of the public, even from the accounts officers, as was the case for both the posts of president, Jair, jair bolsonaro (non-party). Even so, none of the platforms will be able to remove all of the content that is untrue at the time it is posted. If this is the case, it is important not to let your guard down.

If, on the one hand, it is the responsibility of the individual checking the sources of information that we’re consuming, on the other, it is essential that the producers of the content to be cautious though, and don’t empolguem the number of click-throughs, down to the data. Mariana, Into the is a warning to the staff of health care: “You can pass the audio on to a family member who is going to address, and what you can get out of control,” he said.

Pasternak goes on the same line: “isn’t that the point of the post, as the person’s physical wake-up call to fellow scientists. “At this point, people are going to look at us as ‘the guys who know what they’re talking about’. We can’t afford to do this amount of hype for a hype,” he says.