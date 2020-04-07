“What are you?”. Scarlett Johansson don unrecognizable! without makeup, or Photoshop

February 25, 2020

The past sometimes comes back to life from the famous to show images that they never wanted that to appear. And it seems that is what has happened to the american Scarlett Johansson.

The actress of New York city has seen a photo of yours for quite some time has gone viral without coming to story, and you could say that is not the image that Scarlett would like the remind.

And is that the image is of when he was young, without all the makeup, or photoshop, and with a look noventero of the most curious, with glasses, very large and looking like a secretary more than a Hollywood star.

Without criticism

Despite the fact that Scarlett Johansson learned later that they had gone viral the photo, and he hoped that they were criticizing harshly in the social networks, the truth is that it has been the opposite.

And is that the actress from New York has been found with messages that warned that it has improved much with the passage of time and that I looked ways of spectacular beauty in those times to the minimum arreglase a little.

A sadness unexpected

Scarlett Johansson is sad. Aspired to conquer several awards this year for her work in the film Stories of a Marriage and has gone from practically empty to conquer only the award for Best Actress by the Satellite Awards.

At the Oscars and the Golden Globes have been seen as Rene Zellwegger he took off the awards and the big winner of your film has been Laura Dern that has captured a lot of awards for Best supporting Actress.