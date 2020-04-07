What cheated on Brad Pitt? The love story that Angelina Jolie had hidden. You can’t believe it!

Though the years pass, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt always will be the couple’s most-loved and most controversial of the show business of Hollywood. Because, although the relationship is complete, his story was the most intense.

But it seems that the actress she had a history well hidden in his past. And if it was she would never have revealed the truth. But it seems that he put a dagger in the back.

The actor Val Kilmer, revealed that a few years ago remained a fleeting affair with the artist. But fast is not synonymous with boring. According confessed, was one of the best love stories she had in her life.

It all started in the year 2004, when the actors filmed the movie Alexander. Almost immediately, the left sagging by the brunette.

The love lasted a few months, in 2005 the protagonist in Maleficent knew that would be her husband for more than 10 years, in the filming of the movie Mr. and mrs. Smith.

Val revealed this secret in his autobiography that he had a release date for April 21. In the book he confessed that Angelina it is one of the most beautiful women, and unique met.

Currently the u.s. is on trial with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, to obtain full custody of their six children.